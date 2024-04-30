American man dies in Edinburgh hospital after being struck by van in Capital earlier this month
A man from the United States has died in an Edinburgh hospital after he was struck by a van on a city street earlier this month.
Doctor William Noel, 58, was on foot on Trinity Crescent when he was struck by a Citroen Relay van on April 10.
He was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after suffering serious injuries, while the driver of the van was arrested and later released pending further enquiries.
Dr Noel, a native of Philadelphia tragically died yesterday evening, police have announced. His family has asked for privacy.
A female nurse who came to the aid of Dr Noel was sought as a witness by police and has now come forward and assisted with their enquiries.
Anyone else with information on the crash, which took place at around 5.50pm, is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting the incident number 2772 of April 10.
