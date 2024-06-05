Man dies suddenly at Edinburgh betting shop as police say death 'unexplained'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police raced to a report of a man having taken unwell last night.

A man died suddenly at an Edinburgh betting shop last night.

Police raced to William Hill on the Capital’s Home Street at 7.10pm last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had been reported that a man had taken unwell within the bookmakers.

A man died suddenly at a betting shop

The man in question died a short time later and police say his passing is ‘unexplained’.

However, they do not believe there to be suspicious circumstances involved.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Around 7.10pm on Tuesday, 4 June, 2024, we were called to a report of a man taken unwell at a premises on Home Street, Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Emergency services attended however he died a short time later.

"The death is being treated as unexplained however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.