Man dies suddenly at Edinburgh betting shop as police say death 'unexplained'
A man died suddenly at an Edinburgh betting shop last night.
Police raced to William Hill on the Capital’s Home Street at 7.10pm last night.
It had been reported that a man had taken unwell within the bookmakers.
The man in question died a short time later and police say his passing is ‘unexplained’.
However, they do not believe there to be suspicious circumstances involved.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "Around 7.10pm on Tuesday, 4 June, 2024, we were called to a report of a man taken unwell at a premises on Home Street, Edinburgh.
"Emergency services attended however he died a short time later.
"The death is being treated as unexplained however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."
