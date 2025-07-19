Police have announced another arrest as part of Operation Portaledge, which was launched in response to a string of fire-bombings, shootings and assaults acoss central Scotland.

They said a 38-year-old man had been arrested and charged on Friday, July 18, in connection with wilful fire-raising and firearms offences. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, July 21.

It brings the total number of arrests under Operation Portaledge to 55.

Police also said a 26-year-old man had been charged in connection with damage at a property on Walter Scott Avenue in Edinburgh on Thursday, June 12, and a wilful fire-raising at a property on Jackson Way in Tranent on Friday, June 13. He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

And they said another 26-year-old man was also charged in connection with two vehicle fires in Port Seton, which occurred on Sunday, May 18. He too will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.