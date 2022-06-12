Man falls from Ibrox top tier during Harry Styles Love on Tour concert in Glasgow

Police outside Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

One eye-witness captured the terrifying event on video, showing the image of an adult male flailing through the air after toppling out of the club deck.

He landed on fans below and many ran to get help amid screams from other onlookers. Stewards and police eventually attended and the man was witnessed sitting up. It is understood he was later taken to hospital.

The incident happened near the end of Styles’ performance, which was the first of his 2022 Love on Tour trip around Europe, Central American and South America.

Some children were seen in tears and visibly traumatised after watching the drama unfold in front of their eyes. Many in the 55,000 crowd were unware of the fall.

Tracy Brown, a pharmacist from Glasgow, posted on social media shortly afterwards. “Still in shock after @Harry_Styles concert @Ibrox. A guy fell from the tier above onto the main stand one row in front of us. No security to be seen. I had to run to main door at street level to bring help. Everyone in shock around us and so upset. Hope guy is OK.”

Police Scotland confirmed: “Officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at a premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow at around 10.15pm on Saturday, 11 June, 2022.