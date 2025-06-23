Man found dead in Edinburgh street, another taken to hospital
Police received the call to Rose Street South Lane on Sunday afternoon and found two men unresponsive outside a property. One of the men was pronounced dead and the other taken to the Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The police said they did not believe the death was suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Sunday, 22 June, 2025, we were made aware of two men found unresponsive outside a property on Rose Street South Lane, Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended and one man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.
“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”
