Man proposes to girlfriend in Edinburgh Dungeon judge’s courtroom

A man took the vow “till death do us part” to a whole new level by proposing to his girlfriend in Edinburgh Dungeon.

Many dream of a romantic gesture in Paris, New York or Venice, whether it is at a fountain, hotel rooftop, monument or national park.

Rachael Pike knew when her boyfriend of three years Anthony Johnson got down on one knee, it would not be your stereotypical proposal.

However, she certainly did not expect to be asked for her hand in marriage while standing in the dock of the judge’s courtroom earlier this month.

She said: “We went in and I got up on the dock facing a charge. Then the judge said they’d let me off if I did a weird dance. They then said that Anthony had something to say.

“He did say he couldn’t think of anywhere else better to do it. He pulled out the ring and got down on one knee.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I was in a state of shock but I obviously said yes.

“I did cry – half happy tears and the other half being mortified in front of everyone else.

“I never would have expected it. It is definitely unique, which I’d rather than the usual cliché. If it was in a champagne glass I probably would have necked it.

“I overheard others saying to their partners ‘don’t do that to me’.”

The happy couple had travelled up to Edinburgh to celebrate their three-year anniversary from their home in Newcastle. They met six years ago while they worked together at Costa. But the trainee mental health therapist made Anthony’s heart skip a beat before they had even got to the dungeon.

“We nearly didn’t go,” she said. “We were at a board game cafe and were in the middle of a game. It was coming up to our time and I actually suggested we just leave it.

“But Anthony was set on going. Now I know why. He had organised it all with the manager beforehand.

“We have taken trips to Edinburgh before and we love it, so the city does mean something to the both of us.”

The engagement turned out to be a frantic ordeal for Anthony after the ring he ordered got lost in transit for around a month between Glasgow and Newcastle. The ring only arrived into the north-east store on the day the couple departed for Scotland.

Rachael said: “I think he was stressing a lot about the ring. It was so lucky that it arrived the day we left for Edinburgh. I had actually picked that ring out a long time ago and when he ordered it, it was the last one left in the UK.”

The happy couple celebrated in the Capital on the evening. They do not have any immediate plans to tie the knot just yet.

“We celebrated with a meal out and Anthony had ordered champagne to our hotel room on the night,” Rachael said. “We celebrated with friends and family this weekend.

“We decided not to plan anything until after I’ve finished my training in September. Then I’ll need to find a job so we can pay for the wedding. I’m still in shock and getting used to the fact I’m now engaged.”

kieran.murray@jpimedia.co.uk