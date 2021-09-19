Man rushed to hospital after a hit and run involving a car and a scooter in Edinburgh
Police are looking for people who witnessed a hit-and-run road traffic collision between an electric scooter and a car which resulted in one man being taken to hospital.
The incident happened around 8.20pm on Saturday, September 19, on Gorgie Road, Edinburgh at the junction with Stenhouse Drive. The male rider of the electric scooter was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The car involved failed to stop at the scene and officers are appealing for witnesses or any information to help trace it. It is described as being either blue or silver.
Constable Neill Sage, from the Edinburgh road policing unit, said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and are keen to trace the driver of the car involved.
“If you witnessed the crash, or have any possible dashcam footage from the Gorgie Road area last night, please call police on 101, quoting incident 3709.”