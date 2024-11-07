The family of the man who died after being hit by a bus in Edinburgh’s Cowgate at the weekend have thanked members of the public and the emergency services who went to his aid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police named the man as Michael Leneghan, 74, who came from Edinburgh. He was on foot in the Cowgate on Saturday, evening, November 2, when he was struck by the single-decker bus at around 7.25pm.

Police have thanked members of the public and the emergency services | Google Maps

His family has now released a statement, which says: “We wish to thank all the members of the public and emergency services involved. We would now ask for privacy at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Paul Ewing, of the Police Scotland’s road policing unit in Edinburgh, said: “Our thoughts remain with Michael’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing. We have already spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time and work is ongoing to check public and private CCTV footage.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to police. If you have any information about what happened, then please get in touch. Anyone with information is asked to call the police via 101. Please quote incident number 3395 of Saturday, 2 November 2024.”