Man who wielded knife during 'terrifying' robbery at Edinburgh home jailed

A man who broke into an Edinburgh home and threatened residents with a knife during a ‘terrifying’ ordeal has been jailed.

Conlan Carr, 27, was sentenced to four years in prison, following the robbery on May, 11, 2023. After being found guilty last month, Carr was sentenced at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, June 3.

The court heard how Carr forced his way into a property on Craigentinny Road armed with a knife. He threatened the two occupants of the house before stealing a mobile phone and a car. A 29-year-old man was later taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Detective Constable Euan Chancellor said: "This was a terrifying experience for those involved, and Carr will now face the consequences of his actions.

“I hope this outcome provides some reassurance to the victims.We remain committed to thoroughly investigating violent crime and ensuring those responsible are held to account."