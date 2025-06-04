Man who wielded knife during 'terrifying' robbery at Edinburgh home jailed

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 4th Jun 2025, 17:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man who broke into an Edinburgh home and threatened residents with a knife during a ‘terrifying’ ordeal has been jailed.

Conlan Carr, 27, was sentenced to four years in prison, following the robbery on May, 11, 2023. After being found guilty last month, Carr was sentenced at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, June 3.

Conlan Carr, 27, was sentenced to four years in prison at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, June 3Conlan Carr, 27, was sentenced to four years in prison at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, June 3
Conlan Carr, 27, was sentenced to four years in prison at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, June 3

Sign up to the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter for all of the latest stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard how Carr forced his way into a property on Craigentinny Road armed with a knife. He threatened the two occupants of the house before stealing a mobile phone and a car. A 29-year-old man was later taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Detective Constable Euan Chancellor said: "This was a terrifying experience for those involved, and Carr will now face the consequences of his actions.

“I hope this outcome provides some reassurance to the victims.We remain committed to thoroughly investigating violent crime and ensuring those responsible are held to account."

Related topics:EdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice