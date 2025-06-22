Man's body discovered in Edinburgh city centre shed following 'unexplained' death

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 09:45 BST
A man's body has been discovered in an Edinburgh city centre shed, with police saying the 'unexplained' death is not believed to be suspicious.

The grim discovery was made in a shed on Regent Road, Edinburgh, on Friday, June 20, at around 3.30pm.

Most Popular

The Regent Road death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious. placeholder image
The Regent Road death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A sizeable police presence was seen at the busy street near Abbeyhill on Friday evening, with police tape and forensics in white suits at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.30pm on Friday, 20 June, 2025, the body of a man was found within a shed on Regent Road in Edinburgh.

"The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice