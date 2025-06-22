Man's body discovered in Edinburgh city centre shed following 'unexplained' death

A man's body has been discovered in an Edinburgh city centre shed, with police saying the 'unexplained' death is not believed to be suspicious.

The grim discovery was made in a shed on Regent Road, Edinburgh, on Friday, June 20, at around 3.30pm.

The Regent Road death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

A sizeable police presence was seen at the busy street near Abbeyhill on Friday evening, with police tape and forensics in white suits at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.30pm on Friday, 20 June, 2025, the body of a man was found within a shed on Regent Road in Edinburgh.

"The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”