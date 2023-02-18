High Street favourite Marks and Spencer has confirmed one of its Edinburgh stores will be closing soon as part of a retail shake up. The Meadowbank retail park M&S in the city is earmarked for closure although a date is yet to be announced.

The closure is part of an M&S retail shake up as the food and clothing giant announced some stores will be going while others will be relocating. An M&S spokesperson explained the changes were part of the company’s “rotation strategy” and they would be opening more stores than they are closing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “We recently announced that we are investing £480m in bigger, better stores across the UK. Our store rotation and investment programme is about making sure we have the right stores, in the right place, with the right space.

“Whilst our store rotation programme involves closing some stores, it also means relocating and opening new stores in locations across the country. In this coming year alone, we are opening 20 new stores across the UK, including brand new M&S stores in Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, Thurrock and Purley, and new M&S Foodhalls in locations such as Stockport, Wrexham, Barnsley and Largs.”

The retail shake up comes after M&S announced a pay rise for more than 40,000 of its staff - the second salary increase in a year - in response to the cost-of-living crisis. The pay increase took their minimum hourly wage to £10.20, after rising to £10 from £9.50 in April. The hike brought it above both the national and real living wage.

M&S stores facing closure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Marks and Spencer store in Edinburgh will close its doors soon