Massive French warship docks in Edinburgh as part of two-month North Atlantic mission

The Premier-Maître L'Her landed at Leith Docks today.
By Jamie Saunderson
Published 12th Apr 2024, 16:57 BST
A huge French warship has docked in Edinburgh as part of a two-month mission in the North Atlantic.

The Premier-Maître L'Her set sail from Brest on February 19 and was deployed to a ‘harsh climactic environment’ with ‘high latitudes’, according to the French Navy’s website.

She was involved in a series of training exercises off Portugal’s Azores Islands before arriving at Leith Docks today.

The ship arrived at Leith Docks on April 12

Launched in 1980, the ship has participated in major anti-piracy and rescue missions throughout her career. She is set to be stood down from service this year.

Police Scotland North East Edinburgh wrote on X: “#NECPT welcomed French Warship PREMIER-MAITRE L'HER into #Leith today. As a team we hope you have an enjoyable visit here in Edinburgh.”

