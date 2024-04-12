Massive French warship docks in Edinburgh as part of two-month North Atlantic mission
and live on Freeview channel 276
A huge French warship has docked in Edinburgh as part of a two-month mission in the North Atlantic.
The Premier-Maître L'Her set sail from Brest on February 19 and was deployed to a ‘harsh climactic environment’ with ‘high latitudes’, according to the French Navy’s website.
She was involved in a series of training exercises off Portugal’s Azores Islands before arriving at Leith Docks today.
Launched in 1980, the ship has participated in major anti-piracy and rescue missions throughout her career. She is set to be stood down from service this year.
Police Scotland North East Edinburgh wrote on X: “#NECPT welcomed French Warship PREMIER-MAITRE L'HER into #Leith today. As a team we hope you have an enjoyable visit here in Edinburgh.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.