A car and a bus collided last night on Glasgow Road, in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at around 6.50pm on Tuesday, 26 October, at the Maybury junction on the A8 Glasgow Road.

A blue BMW 3 Series driving east was involved in a collision with a double decker bus on the opposite side of the road, near the Marriott Hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 52-year-old male driver of the BMW was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and is in a serious condition with potentially life changing injuries.

The 44-year-old male bus driver was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with minor injuries. There were six passengers on board - only one suffered minor injuries.

Inspector Roger Park, of the Road Policing Unit, said: "We're appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision or has dash cam footage to contact us."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3048 of 26 October.

The crash happened near the Marriott last night.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.