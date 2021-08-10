Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The helicopter was attempting to land on the helipad at the Capital’s flagship hospital at 11.40pm on Sunday July 25, when it was forced to divert after the powerful device was aimed at its crew.

Police Scotland confirmed that following notification and a complaint about the incident officers have launched an investigation into the "incredibly reckless" incident, and appealed for witnesses.

The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance making its first ever landing at ERI in February

A spokesperson said: "We received a report around 11.40pm on Sunday, 25 July of a laser directed at a helicopter attempting to land at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

"The aircraft was forced to abandon the landing and divert elsewhere. This was an incredibly reckless act and enquiries are ongoing.

"We would urge anyone in possession of a laser device to think of the possible consequences of misusing them."

Powerful: Laser pens can damage the eyes of aircrew. (Pic: Getty)

The spokesperson urged potential witnesses to come forward, adding that anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 4367 of 25 July.

The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance has been unable to confirm the helicopter involved in the ERI was theirs.

Warnings have been issued in the past about the use of laser pens, which are often meant for business presentations, but used irresponsibly can disorientate or even temporarily blind people.

Under the Air Navigation Order 2016, "a person must not in the United Kingdom direct or shine any light at any aircraft in flight so as to dazzle or distract the pilot of the aircraft."

The offence can result prosecution which is successful could lead to a custodial sentence an unlimited fine or both

Under the new law, which came into force in 2017, people who target transport operators with laser devices could be jailed for up to 5 years.

In recent years, laser yobs have been responsible for a string of incidents in and around the Capital.

The Civil Aviation Authority reported 44 cases of beams aimed at aircraft near Edinburgh Airport in 2017 – down from 55 in 2015.

The following year five people were charged after a laser pen was shone at an aircraft approaching the city.

Officers on patrol in the Drylaw area in September 2016 observed a green light coming from Marine Drive and swooped on a car parked nearby. They detained its occupants who were all subsequently reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

And officers are still appealing for witnesses after a search and rescue helicopter was targeted by a yob with a laser pen.

The ‘reckless’ incident took place over Amisfield, near Dumfries, at around 11.15pm on July 17, 2021, as the aircraft.

Officers say the pilot of the HM Coastguard chopper was thankfully unaffected by the laser pointer and continued on with the flight as planned.

