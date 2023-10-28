News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian collision: Woman hit by car on zebra crossing outside Lidl supermarket in Penicuik

Police appeal for witnesses after collision
By Ian Swanson
Published 28th Oct 2023, 16:08 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 16:08 BST
A woman was hit by a car on a zebra crossing near a supermarket in Penicuik.

Police in Midlothian said the woman pedestrian was on the crossing outside the Lidl store in St Kentigern’s Way, Penicuik, when the collision occurred. It happened at around noon on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Police have apealed for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1519 of October 24.