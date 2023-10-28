Midlothian collision: Woman hit by car on zebra crossing outside Lidl supermarket in Penicuik
Police appeal for witnesses after collision
A woman was hit by a car on a zebra crossing near a supermarket in Penicuik.
Police in Midlothian said the woman pedestrian was on the crossing outside the Lidl store in St Kentigern’s Way, Penicuik, when the collision occurred. It happened at around noon on Friday, October 20, 2023.
Police have apealed for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1519 of October 24.