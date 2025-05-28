Midlothian has no current plans to introduce a drugs safer consumption room for drug users amid concern about ‘community disquiet’ surrounding Scotland’s first one in Glasgow.

A meeting of the council’s SNP administration cabinet last week heard the performance of the Glasgow facility was being monitored by social work and health professionals in the county.

However their chief social worker Nick Clater said while there were plans to trial a second room in Edinburgh, Midlothian was not currently considering it.

He said: “There are plans to pilot one in Edinburgh and funding is available with the decision to be made by Edinburgh Alcohol and drugs Partnership.

“There are no plans to do something similar here for two reasons – one is financial – it would mean stopping something else – and second is the economics and space required to do it.

“A third reason is emerging – community disquiet in the area in Glasgow where it is currently being piloted. We are waiting to see the outcome of the pilot when it is fully assessed.”

The Thistle, Glasgow's new drug consumption room is based at the Hunter Street health and care centre | LDRS

Glasgow opened the UK’s first safer drugs consumption room , called The Thistle, in January this year.

It says the facility can combat drug-related deaths and improve public health by offering a clean, safe place for people to inject their own drugs – obtained elsewhere, not provided or purchased on site – under clinical supervision and access a wide range of treatment and support.

At last week’s Midlothian cabinet meeting, members heard that while a similar facility was not currently in the pipeline, current work with substance use in the county was progressing with its treatment standard among the best “if not the best” in the country.

A report revealed that over the last year 100 per cent of users referred for treatment were seen within the 21 days target set by Scottish Government.

And it shared feedback from one of its groups established by Midlothian mental health and substance use service which revealed up to 100 per cent of users said it had found it strongly helpful and were treated with respect and listened to.