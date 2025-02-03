Midlothian crash: 13-year-old struck by vehicle in hit-and-run incident in Penicuik
A 13-year-old has been struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in Penicuik.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident at around 6pm on Sunday February 2, in the town’s Rullion Road.
Police say a white vehicle struck the 13 year old but failed to stop. The vehicle was last seen travelling towards Queensway on Rullion Road.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland by dialling 101 and quoting incident number 2502 of February 2, 2025.
A post on social media added: “We would also urge anyone with dashcam who was on Rullion Road around that time to check their footage with a view to assisting officers.”