Midlothian crash: 13-year-old struck by vehicle in hit-and-run incident in Penicuik

By Ian Swanson
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 19:10 BST
A 13-year-old has been struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in Penicuik.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident at around 6pm on Sunday February 2, in the town’s Rullion Road.

Police say a white vehicle struck the 13 year old but failed to stop. The vehicle was last seen travelling towards Queensway on Rullion Road.

A 13 year-old was struck in Rullion Road, Penicuik. Picture: Google | Google

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland by dialling 101 and quoting incident number 2502 of February 2, 2025.

A post on social media added: “We would also urge anyone with dashcam who was on Rullion Road around that time to check their footage with a view to assisting officers.”

