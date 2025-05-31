Police are trying to trace a van driver who left the scene of a crash in which two women were injured.

It happened in Midlothian on Thursday, May 29 at around 11.10am on the A6094 near Rosewell and involved a white Ford Transit flat bed and a red Renault Captur.

Police said the male driver of the van left the scene on foot, heading north along the A6094, before the emergency services arrived.

Police say the van driver left the scene before emergency services arrived | TSPL

Two women, aged 68 and 69, were taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Constable Stewart Logan of Police Scotland said: "We are keen to speak with the man who was driving the van or anyone who stopped at the crash and spoke with him before he left.

"We are also looking to speak with any further witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam who has yet to contact police. If you believe you can assist, please call 101, quoting incident 1162 of 29 May."