Midlothian crime: Man arrested and charged over theft of power tools in Gorebridge
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of power tools in Midlothian.
It follows an investigation into two break-ins and thefts from vehicles in Gorebridge between 18 and 19 of September, 2024.
Police said that, following enquiries, officers had identified a suspect and a 34-year-old man was arrested and charged. He was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 23 September, 2024.
Police Scotland said: “Officers would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this investigation.”