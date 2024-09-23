Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of power tools in Midlothian.

It follows an investigation into two break-ins and thefts from vehicles in Gorebridge between 18 and 19 of September, 2024.

Police said that, following enquiries, officers had identified a suspect and a 34-year-old man was arrested and charged. He was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 23 September, 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland said: “Officers would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this investigation.”