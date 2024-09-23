Midlothian crime: Man arrested and charged over theft of power tools in Gorebridge

By Ian Swanson
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 19:20 BST
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of power tools in Midlothian. 

It follows an investigation into two  break-ins and thefts from vehicles in Gorebridge between 18 and 19 of September, 2024.

Police said that, following enquiries, officers had identified a suspect and a 34-year-old man was arrested and charged. He was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 23 September, 2024. 

Police Scotland said: “Officers would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this investigation.” 

