Emergency services descended on a quiet residential street in Midlothian after huge flames were seen for miles around. Fire crews rushed to the vehicle blaze in Watt Grove in Dalkeith , at around 4.20am on Thursday, April 20. One appliance and firefighters fought flames coming from a van on the street. Crews extinguished the blaze and left the area after making it safe. No-one was injured in the incident. Police have confirmed that officers believe the fire was set deliberately.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 4.20am on Thursday, 20 April to reports of a vehicle fire in Dalkeith. Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance to the town's Watt Grove, where firefighters extinguished a fire which had taken hold of a van. Crews left the scene after working to make the area safe. There were no casualties." A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20am on Thursday 20 April, 2023 we received a report of a vehicle on fire on Watt Grove, Mayfield, Dalkeith. The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no reports of any injuries. The fire is suspected to have been started wilfully and enquiries are ongoing.”