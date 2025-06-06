A new sheltered housing complex for people with mobility issues has been branded a "death trap".

Normandy Court, on the site of the old Dalkeith High School, was originally built as a supported living complex for 40 residents, with nursing and janitorial staff on site 24/7. But lack of funding for the the £17 million project forced a change of plan and it is now amenity, self-contained housing adapted for the individual needs of people aged 55 and over who require support because of a disability or restricted mobility. It has only been occupied since April this year.

But resident Michael Hogg, who is recovering from a stroke and uses a wheelchair, says there are no staff on site and the intercom to give people access to the building does not work.

Normandy Court, Dalkeith, offers housing adapted for people with mobility issues | contributed

He said: "If I'm lying in my bed it's like lying in a coffin - if there was a fire, I've no way of getting out of my bed, never mind the room.

"There are no support staff living on the premises. I've got one of these buttons round my neck that I can press. But by the time they arrive I'm going to be dead from toxic fumes."

Mr Hogg - an official with the rail union RMT, who has long experience of health and safety issues - said the non-functioning intercom system meant doctors, nurses and paramedics were unable to access the building.

Michael Hogg, a resident at Normandy Court, describes it as a deathtrap. | TSPL

He said: "There's an intercom to let people in the main door, but it isn't working, so doctors and nurses can't get in.

“There's an exit button inside my flat for the main door, but it's obsolete, it doesn't work. If I'm in my bed at night time and the doctor arrives the doctor has no way of getting in.

“As far as I'm concerned, it's a death trap that I'm living in."

Colin Fox, former Scottish Socialist MSP for Lothian, visited the complex and said although the residents were generally happy with their new homes, they were concerned about the restricted access and the communication systems.

“The intercom/ controlled entry system at the front door has not worked since the beginning. The medical staff, health and safety personnel, firefighters, and delivery drivers who come regularly to the complex cannot make contact with the residents.

"One resident told me of an incident this week where her nurse called to give her an injection - which she gets weekly - and could not access the building or make contact with her.

“After 20 minutes of trying, the nurse was ready to give up when fortunately the resident, who lives on the ground floor, spotted her 'missing nurse' from the window and managed to shout her over from the communal garden."

Mr Fox said there were also other complaints - from a man in a wheelchair about how the disabled button at the entrance opens the doors against him, making it difficult for him to manoeuvre; and other residents about doors which either do not open or do not lock.

He said: "The residents are concerned that none of their complaints have been acted upon. Furthermore they fear the fact the council ran out of money means they are 'stonewalling' them and they will never be done."

Midlothian Council said the fire service had been on site and assessed it for access requirements before tenants moved. .

A council spokesman said: “We are very sorry for the recurring intercom fault and understand how frustrating this is to residents’ visitors who have found it difficult to get into the building.

“As previous repairs have not fixed the issue permanently, we’ve arranged to have the system replaced as a matter of urgency this month. In the meantime, security staff are on site 24 hours a day and will give visitors access. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we resolve this problem as soon as possible. Apologies again for any inconvenience caused.”