A GP practice in Midlothian has been forced to partially close, after a dangerous bacteria was found in its water supply.

The legionella contamination was uncovered at Bonnyrigg Health Centre during routine checks. There have been no reported cases of the infection, according to the Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership. The practice is currently only open for emergency and urgent in-person appointments, while a maintenance team work to eradicate the bacteria. However, all phone appointments will go-ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strathesk Medical Centre, which is located in the Bonnyrigg building, updated customers on the situation in a Facebook post, writing: "Thank you for your patience and understanding during these difficult circumstances. We are trying to provide as much of a service as possible within the severe restrictions that have been placed on us by Public Health and NHS Lothian. We have decided not to cancel prebooked GP telephone consultations today.If you have booked a telephone consultation in advance with a GP for today then you will receive a phone call today.

Bonnyrigg Health Centre is only taking emergency appointments, due to a Legionella contamination in the water supply.

“All other appointments will be emergency/urgent only due to the ongoing restrictions with access to the health centre whilst the maintenance team continue to carry out work to eradicate legionella from the water supply.”

Legionella bacteria is a type of bacteria which can cause a serious and potentially fatal form of pneumonia called Legionnaires' disease. You can be infected by inhaling droplets of water containing the Legionella. Infections do not spread from person to person or though drinking water. The bacteria can also cause a less serious illness called Pontiac fever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morag Barrow, Director, Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership said: “During our continuous programme of routine building monitoring and hygiene control, Legionella bacteria have been identified in some of the taps at Bonnyrigg Heath Centre. There are no cases of infection and the risk is very low as the type of legionella detected does not usually cause infection in humans. As a precaution, however, and as part of our ongoing commitment to safety and hygiene, all non-essential activities are being moved temporarily to allow additional maintenance, cleaning and disinfection to take place to rectify the problem.

“Enhanced infection control measures are in place as a precaution for the protection of patients and staff using the building to allow essential services to continue to be delivered. This includes a reduced number of consulting rooms to provide emergency consultations, and the Bonnyrigg Pharmacy which is located on site will remain open as normal.”