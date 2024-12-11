Midlothian missing: 13-year-old girl last seen near Cameron Toll traced safe and well

A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing after travelling to Edinburgh has been traced safe and well.

A police appeal was launched to help trace Salsabil Boukelia, from Midlothian, after she was last seen at around 9.25pm on Lady Road on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, December 11, Police Scotland said: “Salsabil Boukelia, 13, reported missing from Pathhead, Midlothian, has been traced safe and well.Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”

