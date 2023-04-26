A young soldier has died suddenly at Glencorse Barracks in Midlothian . Emergency services were alerted to the death of a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday morning, April 25. Police rushed to the barracks, in the Edinburgh Road area of Penicuik , shortly after 7.30am. The death of the teen, who was a soldier at the barracks, is currently being treated as unexplained. However, police said “there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances”. A report will be passed to the Procurator Fiscal following the death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40am on Tuesday, 25 April, 2023, police were called to the Edinburgh Road area of Penicuik following the sudden death of a 17-year-old male. The death is being treated as unexplained but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.” A spokesperson for the British Army said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the death of a soldier on 25th April 2023. Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”