By Anna Bryan
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 12:07 BST

A young soldier has died suddenly at Glencorse Barracks in Midlothian. Emergency services were alerted to the death of a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday morning, April 25. Police rushed to the barracks, in the Edinburgh Road area of Penicuik, shortly after 7.30am. The death of the teen, who was a soldier at the barracks, is currently being treated as unexplained. However, police said “there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances”. A report will be passed to the Procurator Fiscal following the death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40am on Tuesday, 25 April, 2023, police were called to the Edinburgh Road area of Penicuik following the sudden death of a 17-year-old male. The death is being treated as unexplained but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.” A spokesperson for the British Army said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the death of a soldier on 25th April 2023. Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

A teenage soldier died suddenly at Glencorse Barracks on Edinburgh Road in Penicuik. (Photo credit: Ian Georgeson)A teenage soldier died suddenly at Glencorse Barracks on Edinburgh Road in Penicuik. (Photo credit: Ian Georgeson)
