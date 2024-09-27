Midlothian planning: Glencorse church could be converted to family retreat and conference centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Plans for Glencorse Church, in Milton Bridge, which is a Category A listed building, have been lodged with Midlothian Council by its new owner.
The design proposal says the intention is to create a “high-quality, unique accommodation offer with flexible conference facilities”.
It includes seven bedrooms to provide accommodation for up to 14 people and could be used for corporate away days, meetings, private dinners or for larger families to come together.
The application adds: “The applicant is committed to preserving the building’s special architectural and historic interest by keeping the works minimal and sensitive.”
Glencorse Church was put on the market by the Church of Scotland two years ago for offers over £325,000.
Designed in 1883 by renowned Scottish architect Sir Robert Rowand Anderson, it features a saddle-back tower which he added a few years later and is believed to the the earliest example of one by him.
Sir Robert’s other work include the Scottish National Portrait Gallery, University of Edinburgh and the Central Hotel at Glasgow Central Station.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.