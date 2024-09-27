Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 19th century village church could be turned into a family retreat and conference centre.

Plans for Glencorse Church, in Milton Bridge, which is a Category A listed building, have been lodged with Midlothian Council by its new owner.

The design proposal says the intention is to create a “high-quality, unique accommodation offer with flexible conference facilities”.

Glencorse Church was designed by renowned Scottish architect Sir Robert Rowand Anderson | LDR

It includes seven bedrooms to provide accommodation for up to 14 people and could be used for corporate away days, meetings, private dinners or for larger families to come together.

The application adds: “The applicant is committed to preserving the building’s special architectural and historic interest by keeping the works minimal and sensitive.”

Glencorse Church was put on the market by the Church of Scotland two years ago for offers over £325,000.

Designed in 1883 by renowned Scottish architect Sir Robert Rowand Anderson, it features a saddle-back tower which he added a few years later and is believed to the the earliest example of one by him.

Sir Robert’s other work include the Scottish National Portrait Gallery, University of Edinburgh and the Central Hotel at Glasgow Central Station.