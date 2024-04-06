Midlothian Police have traced Midlothian schoolgirl, 16, who was reported missing in Dalkeith
Rachel Lawrie was on Thursday morning
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in Midlothian have confirmed that missing schoolgirl, Rachael Lawrie, 16, has been traced safe and well.
An appeal to help find the Dalkeith teenager was launched by police yesterday after she had not been seen since Thursday morning (April 4).
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Rachel Lawrie, 16, who was reported missing from the Dalkeith area has been traced safe and well.”
They added: “The media and members of the public are thanked for their assistance with this matter.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.