Police in Midlothian have confirmed that missing schoolgirl, Rachael Lawrie, 16, has been traced safe and well.

An appeal to help find the Dalkeith teenager was launched by police yesterday after she had not been seen since Thursday morning (April 4).

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Rachel Lawrie, 16, who was reported missing from the Dalkeith area has been traced safe and well.”