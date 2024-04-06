Midlothian Police have traced Midlothian schoolgirl, 16, who was reported missing in Dalkeith

Rachel Lawrie was on Thursday morning
By Neil Johnstone
Published 5th Apr 2024, 14:21 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 09:26 BST
Police in Midlothian have confirmed that missing schoolgirl, Rachael Lawrie, 16, has been traced safe and well.

An appeal to help find the Dalkeith teenager was launched by police yesterday after she had not been seen since Thursday morning (April 4).

Rachael Lawrie , 16, from Dalkeith, has been traced safe and well
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Rachel Lawrie, 16, who was reported missing from the Dalkeith area has been traced safe and well.”

They added: “The media and members of the public are thanked for their assistance with this matter.”

