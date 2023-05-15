Police were alerted after a body was discovered in the Dean Burn, near to Edinburgh Road in Penicuik, at around 7.45pm on Sunday night, May 14. Emergency services descended on the scene, where a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead. Detectives have launched enquiries into the death, however, they said that “there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances”. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal, officers confirmed.