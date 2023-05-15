Midlothian police probe death after man's body found in Dean Burn in Penicuik
Emergency services descend on Penicuik after body found
The body of a man has been found in a river in Midlothian.
Police were alerted after a body was discovered in the Dean Burn, near to Edinburgh Road in Penicuik, at around 7.45pm on Sunday night, May 14. Emergency services descended on the scene, where a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead. Detectives have launched enquiries into the death, however, they said that “there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances”. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal, officers confirmed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.45pm on Sunday, 14 May, 2023, we received a report of a body in the Dean Burn, adjacent to Edinburgh Road, Penicuik. A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”