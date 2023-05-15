News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian police probe death after man's body found in Dean Burn in Penicuik

Emergency services descend on Penicuik after body found

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 15th May 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 12:02 BST

The body of a man has been found in a river in Midlothian.

Police were alerted after a body was discovered in the Dean Burn, near to Edinburgh Road in Penicuik, at around 7.45pm on Sunday night, May 14. Emergency services descended on the scene, where a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead. Detectives have launched enquiries into the death, however, they said that “there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances”. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal, officers confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.45pm on Sunday, 14 May, 2023, we received a report of a body in the Dean Burn, adjacent to Edinburgh Road, Penicuik. A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A body has been found in Dean Burn, near Edinburgh Road in Penicuik, Midlothian.