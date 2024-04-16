Midlothian Police report multiple Edinburgh City Bypass drivers for allegedly using phones
Multiple drivers have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for allegedly using their mobile phones on and around the Edinburgh City Bypass.
Midlothian Police carried out a day of action on the A720 last Wednesday, April 10 with several motorists also issued with on-the-spot fines.
Officers from Dalkeith and Dunbar’s road policing teams as well as the Midlothian Community Action team and response officers patrolled the major route and its surrounding roads in unmarked vehicles.
Eight motorists were stopped after allegedly being spotted on their phones. All were either reported or fined.
Police said one vehicle stopped was also found not to have a valid certificate of insurance. A further one was reported to the traffic commissioner.
