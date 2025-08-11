Midlothian Council has been warned it faces a ‘feral’ reaction from a local community if there is an accident on a walkway it has allowed to be turned into a car park.

The controversial decision to allow Bonnyrigg restaurant Gigi’s permission to create space for nine customer cars on the public space sparked anger in the community last year with nearly 30 objections.

Now the restaurant has applied to be allowed to increase the number of spaces to 12, saying increased parking restrictions on the street outside its doors have made more customer spaces necessary.

Objectors however have warned that while no formal parking spaces have been created on the pathway to date, it is already being used by drivers who are parking on it and says anger over the loss of the land which was used by locals to walk through the town will spill over if there is an accident.

The space in Lothian Street, Bonnyrigg, which is being used for parking. | LDR

In a letter to the council, the protesters highlight an accident on Lothian Street two years ago when a woman was knocked down, and say the local authority is already ‘on notice’ about the dangers of the road.

They say: “This corner lot is a safe passage for people to avoid traffic, especially the vulnerable, as they reach the bus stop, or walk into town.

“The corner lot allows people (many of which are children), to avoid traffic and remain safe. We find it very concerning that with the school year beginning, many children will no longer be able to walk through the corner lot using the pathway safely.

“This is very much a community space, where neighbours convalesce, elderly people take their daily walk, school children meet up, small children learn to ride their bikes, and people walk their dogs. It is a safe space for people, which is why it is such a shame that it will soon be turned into a car park.

“We fail to see how the removal of a walkway on which children, the elderly, and the disabled use for safe passage, is compatible to the local street scene, and not detrimental to the amenity of the local area.

“We submit that the council is on notice, and well aware of the dangerous nature of the traffic on Lothian street, and the accidents which have occurred on it.

“If there were to be another pedestrian accident within the crosswalk of the proposed redevelopment area, due to the lack of a safe walkway which used to be present, the community outrage would be feral.”

Gigi’s operators were initially refused permission for the car park, on the site by planning officers but won an appeal to the council’s Local Review Body.

The original plans were to create space for nine cars as well as cycle parking, a community orchard and seating. The application to expand the number of parking spaces states: “This new application is due to the increased parking restrictions imposed on Lothian Street recently. The applicant is now in the process of committing to a long term lease of the space through the approvedplans.”

At the Local Review Body an agent for Gigi’s said double yellow lines on the street had ‘seriously affected’ the viability of the restaurant.

They said: “The proposal will clearly enhance the current situation and will not be removing the landscaping, as indicated on the refusal decision.”

The new application is available to view on the Midlothian Council planning portal.