Midlothian weapon scare: Police descend on housing estate in Gorebridge after reports of man with weapon

Police trace man to Cadwell Gardens, Gorebridge, but no weapon is found
By Ian Swanson
Published 30th Oct 2023, 19:51 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 19:51 GMT
Police descended on a housing estate in Midlothian on Monday afternoon after reports of a man spotted with a weapon.

Officers went to the resdential area in Gorebridge and traced the man to Cadwell Gardens, but did not find any weapon. Police said their enquiries were continuing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.30 pm a report was made to police about a man who was believed to be in possession of a weapon. Officers attended and the man was traced to Cadwell Gardens in Gorebridge. However, no weapon was found. Enquiries are continuing."

