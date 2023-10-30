Police trace man to Cadwell Gardens, Gorebridge, but no weapon is found

Police descended on a housing estate in Midlothian on Monday afternoon after reports of a man spotted with a weapon.

Officers went to the resdential area in Gorebridge and traced the man to Cadwell Gardens, but did not find any weapon. Police said their enquiries were continuing.

