Midlothian's Melville Dykes Road closed as man taken to hospital after motorbike and car collide in Lasswade
A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Midlothian, which has seen the road closed for six hours.
Police were alerted to crash involving a car and a motorbike in Melville Dykes Road, Lasswade, at around 10.40am on Friday, June 2. Emergency services descended on the scene and a 41-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. His condition is unknown.
The road was closed by officers following the crash and remains shut six hours later. Drivers are being diverted via Bonnyrigg.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.40am on Friday, 2 June, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a car and a motorbike on Melville Dykes Road, Lasswade. A 41-year-old man was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Officers are at the scene and the road is currently closed." The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance have been approached for comment.