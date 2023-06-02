A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Midlothian, which has seen the road closed for six hours.

Police were alerted to crash involving a car and a motorbike in Melville Dykes Road, Lasswade, at around 10.40am on Friday, June 2. Emergency services descended on the scene and a 41-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. His condition is unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed by officers following the crash and remains shut six hours later. Drivers are being diverted via Bonnyrigg.

Police closed Melville Dykes Road in Lasswade after a serious crash between a car and a motorbike.