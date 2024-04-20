Midothian crime: Police called to Gorebridge amid reports of disturbance involving group of youths and a bus

By Ian Swanson
Published 20th Apr 2024, 15:51 BST
Police were called to a Midlothian Street on Friday night amid reports of a disturbance involving a group of youths causing and a bus.

However, by the time the officers reached Caldwell Path in Gorebridge, the incident was over and the youths had disappeared. Police said today that their enquiries were nevertheless continuing.

Police were called to Caldwell Path, Gorebridge, at around 9.50pm on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.50pm on Friday, April 19, 2024, we were called to a report of youths causing a disturbance at a bus in Caldwell Path, Gorebridge, Midlothian.

“Officers attended and the youths had already left.  Enquiries are ongoing.”

