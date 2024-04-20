Midothian crime: Police called to Gorebridge amid reports of disturbance involving group of youths and a bus
Police were called to a Midlothian Street on Friday night amid reports of a disturbance involving a group of youths causing and a bus.
However, by the time the officers reached Caldwell Path in Gorebridge, the incident was over and the youths had disappeared. Police said today that their enquiries were nevertheless continuing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.50pm on Friday, April 19, 2024, we were called to a report of youths causing a disturbance at a bus in Caldwell Path, Gorebridge, Midlothian.
“Officers attended and the youths had already left. Enquiries are ongoing.”