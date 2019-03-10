Mikaeel Kular’s killer mum ‘complained about charity shop work placement’

The killer mum of tragic three-year-old Mikaeel Kular complained about her work placement in a charity shop, according to newspaper reports.

Rosdeep Adekoya, who killed her son in Edinburgh in 2014, has been allowed out of jail twice a week for shifts at a Stirling charity shop, according to The Scottish Sun on Sunday.

Mikaeel Kular.

A source told the newspaper: “Rosdeep said the shop is dirty. She didn’t think she should have to work in such conditions, She’s been moaning to everyone in jail and even raised it with the bosses.”

“She has a brass neck complaining about something so trivial considering what she did to Mikaeel. Many prisoners have committed lesser crimes but don’t get such opportunities.”

READ MORE - Scottish mother of tragic two-year-old in plea for better GP training to help spot signs of cancer

According to the newspaper, the 38-year-old’s release date is near, and she could be freed as early as May.

She is also studying through the Open University.

A spokesman for the charity shop said: “We work under the guidance and support of the Scottish Prison Service to provide short-term placements for people on release from prison. This is a sensitive area of our work.”