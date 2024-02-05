MINISTER VISITS PENICUIK YOUTH HUB

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Youth Hub, at 58 Queensway, is run by the Rural and Urban Training Scheme (RUTS) in partnership with Penicuik Y’. It is open to young people focusing on education, training, and employability alongside youth work programmes, but just as importantly, if not more so, it will help young people to grow in confidence, self-esteem, and respect.

RUTS Cashback Academies are partly funded by the Scottish Government’s Cashback for Communities fund which is made up of money recovered from the proceeds of crime.

Christine Grahame, MSP for Midlothian South, talked about the launch of the Youth Hub in a debate on Cashback for Communities in the Scottish Parliament in November, during which she urged the Minister to pay them a visit.

Minister Siobhan Brown with Christine Grahame MSP, Cllr Debbi McCall and RUTS staff/service users.

Commenting, Christine Grahame MSP said:

“I am delighted that the Minister agreed to visit the Youth Hub with me to see for herself what a fantastic facility it is for young people in Penicuik. It offers a place to go for support, vocational training and learning across a variety of activities from motorbike maintenance to boxing.

“Penicuik Youth Hub is a great example of the Scottish Government’s Cashback for Communities funding being put to good use for the benefit of young people in my constituency.”

Provost of Midlothian, Councillor Debbi McCall also attended the Ministerial visit. She said:

“I was delighted to visit the Youth Hub again and learn more about the project. It’s so important for young people to have a place to go to.”

Alison Nimmo, Chief Operating Officer for RUTS said:

“RUTS enjoyed hosting the Minister’s visit, which was a great opportunity for the young people to show case their skills.”