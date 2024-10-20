Missing East Lothian man: Police appeal for information to help trace Reece Dagg
Reece Dagg was last seen in the North High Street area of Musselburgh at around 3.50am on Sunday, October 20, 2024.
He is described as being around 6ft 3in in height, with brown hair and facial hair. When last seen he was wearing grey trousers, a black jumper, a black beanie hat and large headphones.
Police say he is believed to have travelled within the East Lothian area.
Sergeant Rhona Meikle said: “Concerns are growing for Reece as time passes and our enquiries to trace him are ongoing.
“I am appealing to anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us. I would also ask Reece to get in touch with us, or his friends or family, to let us know he is safe.
”Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0743 of 20 October, 2024.”
