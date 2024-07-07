Missing Edinburgh man Douglas Latona traced safe and well
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An Edinburgh man reported missing has been traced safe and well.
Police were ‘increasingly concerned’ about the welfare of Douglas Latona who was last seen in Northfield in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, July 7.
Officers thanked members of the public who helped with their enquiries to locate the 22-year-old.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Douglas Latona, 22, who had been reported missing in Edinburgh has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.