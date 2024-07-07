Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh man reported missing has been traced safe and well.

Police were ‘increasingly concerned’ about the welfare of Douglas Latona who was last seen in Northfield in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, July 7.

Douglas Latona, 22,has been traced safe and well | Police Scotland

Officers thanked members of the public who helped with their enquiries to locate the 22-year-old.

