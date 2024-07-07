Missing Edinburgh man Douglas Latona traced safe and well

By Neil Johnstone
Published 7th Jul 2024, 13:19 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2024, 15:28 BST
An Edinburgh man reported missing has been traced safe and well.

Police were ‘increasingly concerned’ about the welfare of Douglas Latona who was last seen in Northfield in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, July 7.

Officers thanked members of the public who helped with their enquiries to locate the 22-year-old.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Douglas Latona, 22, who had been reported missing in Edinburgh has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal.”

