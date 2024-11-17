Missing Edinburgh man Phil Nicholson is traced safe and well
A 70-year-old Edinburgh man who went missing from his home has been traced safe and well.
Police appealed for help in tracing Phil Nicholson after he disappeared this morning. He was last seen in the Newhaven Road area at around 8.30am.
Officers said they were “extremely concerned” concerned for his wellbeing and asked anyone with information to contact them.
But soon afterwards there as good news as police said Mr Nicholson had been found safe and well.
