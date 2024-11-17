Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 70-year-old Edinburgh man who went missing from his home has been traced safe and well.

Police appealed for help in tracing Phil Nicholson after he disappeared this morning. He was last seen in the Newhaven Road area at around 8.30am.

Phil Nicholson was traced safe and well after being reported missing this morning | supplied

Officers said they were “extremely concerned” concerned for his wellbeing and asked anyone with information to contact them.

But soon afterwards there as good news as police said Mr Nicholson had been found safe and well.