Missing Edinburgh man Phil Nicholson is traced safe and well

By Ian Swanson
Published 17th Nov 2024, 14:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 70-year-old Edinburgh man who went missing from his home has been traced safe and well.

Police appealed for help in tracing Phil Nicholson after he disappeared this morning. He was last seen in the Newhaven Road area at around 8.30am.

Phil Nicholson was traced safe and well after being reported missing this morningPhil Nicholson was traced safe and well after being reported missing this morning
Phil Nicholson was traced safe and well after being reported missing this morning | supplied

Officers said they were “extremely concerned” concerned for his wellbeing and asked anyone with information to contact them.

But soon afterwards there as good news as police said Mr Nicholson had been found safe and well.

Related topics:EdinburghMissing People

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice