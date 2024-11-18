Missing Edinburgh woman last seen in Coulter Crescent is traced

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024, 12:37 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 09:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An Edinburgh woman, who was reported missing on November 13 has been traced.

Rebecca Clough, 42, was reported missing after she last seen at around 1pm in Coulter Crescent in Liberton.

On Friday, November 15, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Rebecca Clough, who was reported missing from Edinburgh, has now been traced.”

Related topics:Edinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice