Missing Edinburgh woman last seen in Coulter Crescent is traced
An Edinburgh woman, who was reported missing on November 13 has been traced.
Rebecca Clough, 42, was reported missing after she last seen at around 1pm in Coulter Crescent in Liberton.
On Friday, November 15, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Rebecca Clough, who was reported missing from Edinburgh, has now been traced.”
