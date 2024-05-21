Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a missing 18-year-old thought to be camping in the Edinburgh area have appealed for help in finding him.

Police say Anthony Cook was reported missing from Grimsby on Sunday, May 19, and is believed to have travelled to Edinburgh. He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with short, brown hair. He has an English accent. When last seen he was wearing a black hooded jacket, dark skinny jeans, black shoes and carrying a black rucksack.

In an appeal sent to the Evening News, his family said: “Anthony is dearly missed, and we want nothing more than to have him home so we can give him the support he needs. Every day he isn’t home is another night he spends alone, and our worry for his safety grows.

“We urge anyone in the area to keep an eye out for Anthony and report any sightings to the local authorities immediately. Your vigilance and support are crucial in bringing him back to us safely.

“We’d like to extend our deepest gratitude to the police and everyone involved in the search for Anthony, including those on social media who have helped spread awareness by sharing our posts. Your help and kindness give us hope during this incredibly difficult time.”

Police in Edinburgh have also appealed for the help of the public to trace Anthony. Enquiries so far have found that he bought several items, including a dark blue two-person Ordos tent and a blue Skyhigh 700 sleeping bag at a camping shop on Causewayside on Monday, May 20.

Sergeant David Tainish, of Police Scotland, said: “Concerns are growing for Anthony and we need to make sure he is safe and well. It is believed he may be camping with locations including near the Water of Leith in the Balerno area, around Heriot-Watt University or in the Pentland Hills.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Anthony or knows where he might be to get in touch. “If you are out and about and see anyone matching his description or camping equipment similar to those he as bought, then please make contact with officers.”