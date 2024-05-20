Missing Midlothian man, 33, who vanished from Penicuik at midnight traced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An appeal was launched for Chris Cuthbert, 33.

Police in Midlothian say a missing man who vanished from Penicuik just after midnight has been traced.

Chris Cuthbert, 33, had been last seen on Strathesk Road at 12.01am this morning and concerns were growing for his welfare.

Officers were searching the Valleyfield and Esk Bridge areas, but said Chris was found just before 9am.

The force said: “Chris Cuthbert missing from Penicuik has been traced.