Missing Midlothian man traced safe and well

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 25th May 2025, 12:26 BST
Updated 25th May 2025, 13:16 BST

A 51-year-old man who was reported missing from Penicuik in Midlothian has been traced.

Police issued an appeal to help trace John Kay on Sunday morning.

At around 1pm, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “John Kay, who was reported missing from Penicuik has been traced. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

