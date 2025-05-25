Missing Midlothian man traced safe and well
A 51-year-old man who was reported missing from Penicuik in Midlothian has been traced.
Police issued an appeal to help trace John Kay on Sunday morning.
At around 1pm, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “John Kay, who was reported missing from Penicuik has been traced. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.