Missing Musselburgh man Reece Dag is traced
Police say a man who went missing from Musselburgh in the early hours of Sunday morning has now been traced.
Reece Dagg was reported missing after last being seen in the North High Street area of Musselburgh at around 3.50am on Sunday, October 20, 2024.
Police issued an appeal for help in tracing him, saying that concerns were growing and it was believed he had travelled within the East Lothian area.
Around midday, police said the 23-year-old had found. In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Reece Dagg, reported missing in Musselburgh, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”
