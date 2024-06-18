Missing teenager Daniel MacCuish from Coupar Angus may have travelled to Edinburgh
Daniel MacCuish, 14, was last seen in Beeches Road in Blairgowrie, at around 8.45am on Monday, June, 17. Police believe the teen travelled to Edinburgh and may be travelling to Aberdeen
Daniel is described as being around 5ft 8in in height, of slim build, with brown eyes and short, brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, black trousers, khaki trainers with a white sole and he was also carrying a black back pack.
Sergeant Neil Hunter said: “Our enquiries to trace Daniel are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.
Sergeant Hunter added: “I would also appeal to Daniel himself to make contact with police so we can make sure you are okay.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2741 of June 17.
