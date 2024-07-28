Missing West Lothian woman traced after police appeal
A woman who was reported missing from West Lothian has been found safe and well.
Wilma Cameron, 79, had vanished from Armadale at around 8.30am today.
Police launched an urgent appeal for the ‘vulnerable pensioner’ amid fears she may have been heading to Aberdeen.
There was an apparent sighting of Wilma in Edinburgh later in the morning.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Wilma Cameron, reported missing in Armadale, has been traced safe and well.
“Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”
