This year’s Moonwalk Scotland is set to the last in Edinburgh as event bosses prepare to take the charity trek on tour.

Nina Barough CBE, founder of the MoonWalk, said is the “right time” for the event, which has been a highlight on the Edinburgh calendar for nearly two decades, to move to another city.

This year’s event, on September 6, will therefore be the last in the Scottish Capital after 19 years.

Ms Barough, who is also chief executive of Walk The Walk, said: “I think that the Moonwalk has always felt really important as an event in Scotland. It's actually been there for 19 years. Since Covid, as an organization, like many charities, we've had to review what we're doing and why we're doing it, and all of those sorts of questions.

“I think one of the things we felt was that it's impossible to comprehend, really, how much we have done in Scotland and how many people we've helped, directly and indirectly. And we just felt that it was now time to take it on tour to another city.”

Ms Barough added that this year’s event is set to be a special celebration of the event being held in the city.

She said: “It's a happy and a sad situation. This year will be a really super special celebration. So anybody that's had it on their bucket list, this is the time to do it, but it's also exciting going to a new city.”

The MoonWalk was first held in New York in 1996 and is now held annually in Edinburgh, London and Iceland.

Since the first MoonWalk Scotland in 2006, 86,000 walkers have walked a total of almost 2 million miles overnight around Edinburgh, raising more than £22 million to support people across Scotland with breast and other cancers

Funds raised over the years have gone to a number of different causes in Edinburgh and further afield, including Maggie’s Centres - that work is a source of pride for the charity.

Ms Barough said: “I'm incredibly, incredibly proud of what we have achieved. And I think that we need to make 2025 a big celebration, and then encourage everyone to come with us wherever we go.”

One of those taking part this year is Angela Mairs, 57, from Livingston. She was diagnosed with breast cancer last year following a routine mammogram. This will be her second MoonWalk.

She said: “I really enjoyed my first MoonWalk in 2019 and loved the wonderful atmosphere – there were even people out on the route supporting us at two o’clock in the morning! I can’t wait to raise more money for Walk the Walk – I was thrilled to find out that they’ve already contributed millions of pounds in grants to the Breast Unit at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.

“During my diagnosis and treatment, I’ve well and truly used all the services at the Western General which Walk the Walk has helped to fund – the mammography unit, operating theatre and breast cancer ward. I feel so grateful and after my own diagnosis, I want to take part in The MoonWalk again to give something back”.