More cyclists using Edinburgh bike lane dubbed 'worst in the world'

The number of people using an Edinburgh cycle path named the worst in the world has more than doubled.

New data showed there were a record daily average of 1,812 bikes on Leith Walk’s infamous cycleway in May, up from 803 during the same month in 2022.

Earlier this year the zig-zag path built as part of the latest tram extension – which locals have called “moronic” and “an accident waiting to happen” – topped a list of the ’22 worst bike lanes in the world’ compiled by Discerning Cyclist.

The urban cycling site said: “It’s not something you’d expect to deal with when driving a car along the road, so why do cyclists have to put up with this kind of ill-thought-out infrastructure?”

The uptick in users despite continued lampooning of the twisty trail was highlighted at a full council meeting on Thursday, June 27.

Green councillor Susan said: “The council leader will be aware of the statistics published earlier this month which show there’s been a lovely increase in cycle tripe on Leith Walk, following the installation of our infamous cycle path there.

“It still increased cycling by quite a large per cent…if this council actually got active travel right, what could we achieve?”

Council leader Cammy Day said: “We’ve seen reported to the transport and environment committee the huge increase in active travel…and while I accept it’s maybe Leith Walk’s not entirely finished yet, I’m sure my [transport convener] Cllr Arthur will commit to delivering that over the next few months.”

He added: “I think we all need to accept active travel is the way to go, the reduced use of cars across the city and more people using bikes, wheeling and walking will be the future.

“So I will commit to working with you Councillor Rae to make sure we can improve the cycle path across the city and particularly in your ward in Leith.”

Transport officials said last year said they were unable to construct a completely straight cycleway along Leith Walk as they had to design it around loading and parking and bus stops.