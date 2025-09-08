Morning rush hour Edinburgh Bypass crash leads to queuing traffic and delays in surrounding area
The crash was first reported by AA Traffic News at 6.57am this morning, Monday, September 8, eastbound on the City Bypass, between Sheriffhall Roundabout and the Lasswade junction.
One lane was closed, just as the Monday morning rush hour was about to hit the peak traffic congestion time on the busy road, with commuters heading into Edinburgh for work on Monday morning.
Slow traffic has been reported on the bypass and the surrounding roads, with AA Traffic News currently predicting six minute delays heading to Sheriffhall Roundabout.
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to crash on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Westbound from A7 (Sheriffhall Roundabout) to Lasswade Road.”
While Traffic Scotland first reported queuing traffic at around 8am and is currently stating that both lanes are restricted eastbound on that stretch of the bypass.