News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Morningside Drive: Edinburgh road partially blocked with drivers 'queuing' after rush-hour crash

Traffic heavy in Morningside area of Edinburgh following crash

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 15th May 2023, 09:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 09:24 BST

Morningside Drive is partially blocked in both directions after a rush-hour crash.

Drivers are facing delays after the crash in Morningside Drive in Edinburgh, near the junction with Morningside Grove, at around 7.30am on Monday, May 15. Traffic is queuing on the road, which is partially blocked. Edinburgh Travel News warned drivers about the crash on Twitter, writing: “A collision at the western end of Morningside Drive is causing a bit of traffic disruption this morning.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured in the collision. Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. This is a breaking story. More to follow.

Traffic is queuing on Morningside Drive in Edinburgh after a collision.Traffic is queuing on Morningside Drive in Edinburgh after a collision.
Traffic is queuing on Morningside Drive in Edinburgh after a collision.