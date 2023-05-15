Morningside Drive: Edinburgh road partially blocked with drivers 'queuing' after rush-hour crash
Traffic heavy in Morningside area of Edinburgh following crash
Morningside Drive is partially blocked in both directions after a rush-hour crash.
Drivers are facing delays after the crash in Morningside Drive in Edinburgh, near the junction with Morningside Grove, at around 7.30am on Monday, May 15. Traffic is queuing on the road, which is partially blocked. Edinburgh Travel News warned drivers about the crash on Twitter, writing: “A collision at the western end of Morningside Drive is causing a bit of traffic disruption this morning.”
It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured in the collision. Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. This is a breaking story. More to follow.