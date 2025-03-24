Morrisons to close West Lothian cafe as major shake-up sees 365 staff facing job cuts

A Morrisons cafe in West Lothian is set to close its doors as part of a raft of cuts across the country.

It comes as the supermarket giant announced that 365 jobs are at risk of redundancy because of plans to close some of its cafes, convenience stores, florists and fresh food counters.

Morrisons said it was costing more to run the services than it was making from customer spending.

The closures will see it shut down 52 cafes, all 18 market kitchens, 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies.

Among the cafes to shut is the one inside the Morrisons store at Linkston Way in Bathgate. No official closing date has been given, and it's not clear how many jobs will be lost as a result.The majority of staff members affected by the changes are expected to be deployed to roles elsewhere in the business, Morrisons said.

Rami Baitieh, Morrisons’ chief executive, said the changes were a “necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate” the chain and invest in areas that “customers really value”.

“Although these changes are relatively small in the context of the overall scale of the Morrisons business, we do not take lightly the disruption and uncertainty they will cause to some of our colleagues,” he said.