The 11 most damaging cyberattacks and data breaches in Britain in last 15 years 

But throughout the first two decades of the 21st century, British companies and institutions have already been subject to damaging data breaches. It includes attacks on airlines, health care providers and even a library.
We have taken a look through the biggest cyberattacks in Britain in the last 15 years. See the timeline in our gallery below - it is in chronological order.
1. Biggest cyberattacks and data breaches
11 of the most damaging cyberattacks and data breaches in Britain in the last 15 years. Photo: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images | JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty ImagesPhoto: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images
2. National Health Service (2011-2012)
The NHS suffered major data breaches over a 12-month period between July 2011 and the same month in 2012. There were reportedly 16 breaches during that year which exposed 1.8 million health records being exposed. The Information Commissioner's Office reportedly issued fines totalling £1 million as a result. Photo: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images | Peter Nicholls/Getty ImagesPhoto: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images
3. TalkTalk (2015)
In October 2015, TalkTalk was hit by a cyber attack which resulted in a massive data breach with the personal and banking details of around 160,000 customers illegally accessed. During the attack TalkTalk received a ransom demand from a group claiming to be responsible. The Information Commissioner’s Office fined TalkTalk £400,000 in 2016. Photo: LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images | LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty ImagesPhoto: LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images
4. JD Wetherspoons (2015)
The popular pub-chain, known colloquially as Spoons, was hit by a major hack back in 2015. The security breach saw data from over 650,000 customers affected with emails, phone numbers, dates of birth and the last four digits of payment cards stolen. It was four times larger than the TalkTalk hack a few months earlier. A Russian group was believed to be behind it. Photo: Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images | Leon Neal/AFP via Getty ImagesPhoto: Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images
